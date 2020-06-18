ThanksTFL: Thank You For Showing Us Your Rides And Your Support!

Thank you all for sending in photos of your cars and trucks using the #thankstfl hashtag!

A few days ago, we asked you all out there in the TFL community to show us the vehicles you purchases after watching our reviews using the #thankstfl hashtag. We hoped for some of you to respond in turn, but we’re frankly astounded at just how many of you sent in photos of your ride, or just commented on our earlier post showing your appreciation and support for what we do.

That really means the world to our entire team. At the end of the day, some of us take a moment to reflect that, regardless of what’s going on in the news beat, hammering out logistics and all the behind the scenes work that goes in to producing our videos, we’re ultimately here to serve all of you. We wanted to take a moment to share some of the responses we’ve received so far via social media (in this case on Twitter).

Regardless of where you’ve posted or if you prefer supporting TFL simply by watching our videos, we’re thankful to you all and hope you continue to come along with us for the ride in the months and years to come.

We pulled these tweets from what we’d received as of June 16 and 17. If you’re not in the gallery below, I still wanted to send a huge thank you on behalf of the entire team for sending your car or truck in! We’re glad we were able to help you out with your purchase. If you are in the gallery below and would prefer we not display your tweet on the website, get in touch with us at info@tflcar.com and we’ll remove it from this post.

A funny coincidence…

On a side note, we hadn’t considered that the #thankstfl hashtag may already be in use when we came up with the idea. So, we realized after the fact (and members of the TFL community in the UK picked up on it immediately, I’m sure) that the tag also applies to Transport for London. Whoops!