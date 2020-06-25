Toyota Recalls 752,000 Prius And Prius V Models That May Stall While Driving

267,000 cars in the U.S. are affected by this recall

This recall covers about 267,000 U.S. vehicles, and 752,000 worldwide.

If you drive a 2013-2015 Toyota Prius and or a 2014-2017 Toyota Prius V, your vehicle may be recalled for a stalling/power-loss issue. In rare circumstances, the engine could lose power and stop running. If this occurs at high speed, there is a risk of an accident. Fortunately, even if the engine stalls, the power steering and brakes remain functional.

Here is Toyota’s statement:

“The involved vehicles were designed to enter a failsafe driving mode in response to certain hybrid system faults. Toyota has found that in rare situations, the vehicle may not enter a failsafe driving mode as intended. If this occurs, the vehicle could lose power and stall. While power steering and braking would remain operational, a vehicle stall while driving at higher speeds could increase the risk of a crash. For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will update the hybrid system software at no charge. For customer satisfaction, if the vehicle has experienced an inverter failure with certain hybrid system faults related to this condition, the inverter will be repaired or replaced at no charge to customers. Owners of involved vehicles will be notified by late August 2020.”

If you would like to see if your vehicle is involved in a safety recall visit Toyota.com/recall. You can also visit nhtsa.gov/recalls. Once you arrive on either site, enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information to see if you’re on the recall list.

If you have additional questions, you can contact the Toyota Customer Experience Center at 1-800-331-4331.