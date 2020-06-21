New Drone Shots Reveal The Two-Door 2021 Ford Bronco *And* The Bronco Sport

This is one of the few times we've seen the two cars together

The Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport was caught by a drone – but, not ours

These photos featuring the brand new Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport during what looks like a promotional shoot, were posted on Fullsizebronco.com. The main image, which was already posted on the Fullsize Bronco website, clearly shows a yellow two-door Bronco with its smaller cousin, a red Bronco Sport, sitting nearby.

There is also an F-150 and, interestingly, a Chevrolet Colorado not too far away. Given this rugged looking location, the shoot looks like it took place in a secluded area that could be in California, Utah, Arizona or possibly Nevada. I could be wrong, what do you guys think?

One thing stands out for me in this photo, the black components on the hood (on on top of the fenders) of the Bronco. What are those things? What do you think they are?

I find the color of the yellow Bronco striking. That short wheelbase and chunky stance reminds me of the old-school Baja racing Broncos from way back. It certainly has a different stance and bearing compared to the two-door Jeep Wrangler. It will be interesting to see what the final numbers are throughout.

Take a look at the little Bronco Sport – notice the roof ?It looks like they have some gear up there. It may be props, but whatever the gear, it’s secured on what looks like a factory installed cargo rack.

Interesting.

Time will tell when we can finally get a closer look at both of these vehicles. No matter what, we will get our words, photos and videos out to you as soon as possible!