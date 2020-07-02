Revealed: The 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock Is The Everyman’s Demon

It brings more power and features from the Demon, but is *not* production-limited

In case the Hellcat Redeye’s 797 horsepower isn’t quite enough, the new 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock stomps out 807 hp and 707 lb-ft of torque on standard pump gas. Such a power figure comes courtesy of a larger 2.7-liter supercharger mounted to the ever-familiar 6.2-liter V8. In short, this package takes the Hellcat Redeye and creates a Demon-like drag racing monster, for those who missed out on that limited production run.

[Photos: Dodge]

For the Super Stock to monster the quarter mile, it needs some purposeful rubber. That’s where 315mm Nitto drag radials come in handy, and not just in the rear. The new Challenger’s tires are square with 315 drag radials on both the front and back.

Dodge says 0-60 is dealt with in 3.25 seconds, and the tires limit its top speed to 168 mph. It is still road legal, but the Challenger Super Stock is designed for the drag strip. With the new package, the Super Stock can supposedly run the quarter mile in 10.5 seconds at 131 mph.

A factory limited slip differential and 3.09 final drive ratio help the rear resist the urge to slip, and aluminum Brembo brakes with 14.2 inch rotors slow it back down.

The Super Stock also features a Track mode which tells the adaptive shocks to shift weight onto the rear tires for better traction. While in Track mode, the “Power Chiller” redirects A/C into heat exchangers for the engine. Other driving modes include Auto, Sport, and a customizable mode.

The Challenger Super Stock comes with a suite of standard technology features, but not the kind you get in most modern cars. Line Lock allows the driver to engage the front brakes for a tire warming burnout, Launch Assist reduces wheel hop on takeoff by up to 20%, and Race Cooldown allows the cooling system to continue flowing when the motor shuts down.

Styling touches

Widebody fender flares are standard on the Super Stock, adding 3.5 inches of width to the Challenger. Dodge offers a wide array of themed colors including Hellraisin (purple), Sinamon Stick (burnt orange), and Demonic red on the interior.

Unlike the Challenger SRT Demon, the SRT Super Stock is not a limited-production model. FCA confirmed the package will live on into the 2021 model year as well. As for when it will arrive, the company says the SRT Super Stock will start leaving the Challenger’s Brampton, Ontario assembly plant later this year.

