Jeep Quietly Drops Top-End Overland Trim From The 2020/2021 Cherokee Lineup

If you’re considering any of the current Jeep range on your shopping list, you’ve no doubt encountered each model’s bewildering array of trims, and the Cherokee is no exception. CarsDirect recently discovered that among those trims, the most expensive Overland was quietly dropped. The model’s configurator site no longer lists the option, as of July 31. A Jeep spokesperson confirmed the $40,000 Cherokee will not have a replacement after this model year.

Jeep originally introduced the luxurious Overland trim to the Cherokee back in 2016. It brought in comfort features like Nappa leather and bespoke gray 19-inch alloy wheels. Prices started at $39,990 but could quickly rise to around $43,000 with options, making it only slightly less expensive than its larger Grand Cherokee sibling. What’s more, that could well be the reason Jeep is dropping the Cherokee Overland, as its bigger brother isn’t much more expensive. In 4×2 configuration, the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland starts at $46,490 before destination.

Mind you, even with the Overland gone there are still plenty of Cherokee trims. Including the “special editions”, the total currently stands at nine. From the base Latitude, you can buy the Latitude Plus, Upland, Altitude, Latitude Lux, Limited, North Edition, Trailhawk, High Altitude and Trailhawk Elite. About two-thirds of those, with the notable exception of the Trailhawk and a couple special editions, are available in front-wheel drive and 4×4 configurations.

No notable changes are coming to the Jeep Cherokee for 2021, as the model was last facelifted for 2019. The KL generation has been around since 2013, while the new Grand Cherokee and Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer are set to kick off the brand’s next-generation SUVs when they emerge in the next year or so. For now, the Cherokee Limited is the most expensive you can buy, with a $44,480 price tag (with destination) once it’s fully-optioned.