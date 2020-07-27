2021 Chevy Tahoe: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About This All-New Big Boy SUV!

Crossovers may reign supreme on GM’s sales charts, but the good old Chevy Tahoe and its bigger Suburban brother are still incredibly important in the brand’s lineup. Now, there’s a new version of each SUV. In this video, Tommy focuses in on everything that’s new with this 2021 Chevy Tahoe and whether it’s worth the hefty $76,000 price tag.

Right from the start, the first aspect of the new Tahoe you’ll notice is the design. This model sports an all-new front and rear fascia, including the prominent grille and new taillight aesthetic. This Tahoe Z71 in particular takes things a step further with the blacked out grille and bowtie, as well as the red-painted recovery hooks. The interior has also been thoroughly redesigned, including a sliding center console and a push-button transmission. Both the Tahoe and Suburban also sport a new 10-inch touchscreen with an updated infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

Under the hood, the 2021 Chevy Tahoe uses GM’s standard 5.3-liter V8 in most trims. It produces 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque, which is the same as the 2020 models, and comes mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. You can get the larger, 420 horsepower 6.2-liter V8, but only with the top-end High Country trim. However, you do still get third-row seats with the lower trims as well.

The 2021 Chevy Tahoe Z71, as it’s equipped here, does have four-corner air suspension. That allows drivers change the ride height about two inches in either direction. There’s an “access height” to make for easier loading and unloading, as well as two off-road modes that raise the SUV. Both the Tahoe and Suburban have independent rear suspension, which is a first for these models. With the available Max Trailering Package, the Tahoe can tow up to 8,400 pounds depending on the configuration.

Stay tuned for a full off-roading test

While we’d love to show more on the 2021 Chevy Tahoe here, we cannot mention driving impressions just yet. In the next week, we’ll have more on the new Tahoe Z71 going off-road, so stay tuned to see that. If you’re interested in the larger Suburban, we’ll have those videos over on TFLtruck: