On Life Support: Every 2021 Car You Can Buy With A Manual Transmission

[Photo: Ford]

As we make our way through another year, it’s largely the same old story. The manual transmission is slowly dying out, with few automakers hanging on to the third pedal across their lineups.

Fortunately, the manual transmission is clinging to life, as enthusiasts clamor for it to stick around. Some manufacturers still offer them to curry favor with those fickle few of us who want an alternative to modern automatics and CVTs, even while the latter are more fuel efficient (and in an increasing number of cases, modern automatics are faster).

If you’re one of those folks who yearn to shift your own gears, there is more hope in the 2021 Ford Bronco. The resurrected SUV competes head-to-head with the Jeep Wrangler, which also offers a manual option, and there’s actually a use case for it to achieve the best possible crawl ratios when you’re going off-road. Die-hard enthusiast cars, like the Porsche 718, as well as some economy-minded cars still offer a manual transmission. So, if having that clutch pedal is a requirement for your next car, here is every 2021 model where you can actually get it.

One area the manual transmission has pretty much died off entirely is trucks. The Toyota Tacoma and Jeep Gladiator are the only models that still offer a row-your-own option, and even then it’s only in certain configurations.

As we near the model year change, this list covers 2021 car and SUV models we know will have a manual transmission. If news breaks of a new model offering a manual (or, more likely, an automaker killing one off, as is the case with Genesis after 2021), we’ll post updates below.

The 2021 Ford Bronco is one notable addition to the list, though several models aren’t offering a manual transmission option after the 2020 model year.

2021 Cars and SUVS With A Manual Transmission

Make/Model (Body style) Gears Trim levels (all unless specified) BMW 2 Series (Coupe/Convertible) 6 Coupe: M230i (RWD); M240i (RWD)



Convertible: M240i (RWD) BMW M2 Competition 6 Standard (dual-clutch opt.) BMW M3 6 BMW confirmed new models will get a manual option BMW M4 6 BMW confirmed new models will get a manual option Chevrolet Spark 5 Chevrolet Camaro 6 Dodge Challenger 6 All V8 models except the Hellcat Redeye Fiat 124 Spider* 6 Ford Bronco 7 w/ 2.3L EcoBoost only Ford Mustang* 6 All trims except the Shelby GT500 Genesis G70 6 2.0L I-4 RWD only Honda Civic 6 Sport (Sedan/Hatch), Sport Touring Hatch, Type R (no 2021 Coupe/Si models) Hyundai Accent 6 SE Hyundai Veloster 6 2.0 (Base), Turbo R-Spec, N Jeep Wrangler 6 V6 models only Kia Forte 6 FE, GT Kia Soul 6 LX Lotus Evora GT 6 Mazda3 6 Hatchback (FWD) w/ Premium Package MX-5 Miata 6 Soft-top and RF Mini Hardtop/Convertible 6 Cooper/Cooper S, JCW (will be available again in 2021) Mini Clubman 6 Cooper S (FWD) only Mini Countryman 6 Cooper (FWD) only Mitsubishi Mirage/G4 5 Refreshed for 2021 (same 1.2L engine) Nissan 370Z* 6 Based on 2020 model year; we may get the “400Z” in 2021 Nissan Versa 5 S only Porsche 718 Boxster/Cayman 6 Porsche 911 7 Targa 4S only Subaru BRZ* 6 A new BRZ may arrive in 2021 Subaru Crosstrek 6 Base, Premium only Subaru Impreza 5 Base hatch, sedan only Subaru WRX/STI 6 Toyota 86* 6 A new 86 may arrive in 2021 Toyota Corolla 6 Sedan: SE, Apex Edition (limited run)

Hatchback: SE, XSE Volkswagen Golf GTI 6 The Mk8 should arrive in 2021

*Based on 2020 model information; updated 2021 models could lose their manual options.

Notable deaths

While performance cars have been a bastion for the manual transmission, that may not be the case in the next few years. Cars like the Chevrolet Corvette C8 and Jaguar F-Type have dropped their three-pedal options entirely. Others are hanging on by a thread, as we don’t yet know whether the replacement for the current-generation Nissan 370Z or the Chevrolet Camaro (if there is one) will still have a manual option.