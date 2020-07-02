Breaking News: The 2021 Charger Hellcat Redeye Is (Once Again) One Of The Most Powerful Sedans Ever Built

Not that the normal Charger Hellcat was a slouch in the power department

The new 2021 Charger Hellcat Redeye is the fastest mass production sedan in the world at 203 mph, according to Dodge. The Redeye treatment boosts the Hellcat Charger’s supercharged 6.2 Hemi to 797 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque from 707 and 650 respectively.

With an extra 90 hp and 57 lb-ft of torque, the Redeye Charger posts a quarter mile time of 10.6 seconds at 129 mph. Almost half a second faster than the Charger Hellcat Widebody at 10.96. The manufacturer claims the Redeye even managed to put 7 car lengths on a widebody across a 2.1 mile road course.

[Photos: Dodge]

Once your family evacuates the Charger’s four doors, 0-60 is over with “in the mid 3s,” according to Dodge. All Charger Hellcat Redeyes feature widebody fender flares, and 11 inch wide wheels with 305mm Pirelli tires.

Similar to the Challenger Redeye, the Charger uses a Power Chiller to cool the intake with A/C. Though there is no manual option, the TorqueFlite 8HP90 eight-speed automatic features an upgraded torque converter with 18% more torque multiplication than a standard Hellcat.

In fact, much of the Redeye’s powertrain is improved, including the larger 2.7 liter supercharger which pushes boost from 11.6 psi to 14.5, strengthened internals to handle the extra air, and two dual stage fuel pumps which can empty the tank in less than 11 minutes.

The regular Charger Hellcat also gets a power boost from 707 hp to 717 for 2021. All Charger Hellcats come standard with adaptive dampers, Launch Assist, Line Lock, and Brembo brakes with 15.7 inch front rotors.

The 2021 Charger Hellcat Redeye hits dealers in early 2021. Though pricing is not yet announced, the Charger Hellcat Redeye will likely retail north of $80,000 based on current pricing.