Update: 2021 Ford Bronco Deliveries Now ‘Targeted To Begin’ In June 2021, Rather Than April

Since it first debuted on July 13, the 2021 Ford Bronco has seen a whirlwind of reservations. Particularly the expensive and exclusive First Edition model, for which the 7,000 slots filled up almost immediately. Demand is so great, in fact, that Ford updated their reservation page Friday suggesting deliveries may be delayed further than we originally thought.

A post on Bronco6G forums alerted other prospective owners to the delay. One Ford dealer said back in June that Bronco deliveries would begin in April 2020, after the order books open up in December 2020. The latter point still seems to be the case, per Ford’s reservation site. However, when you’ll actually get your Bronco, if you ordered one, has become more nebulous.

Head over to the Bronco’s reservation page now, and there is still fine print saying that it’s available in spring 2021. However, an earlier point says, “Initial Bronco 2 and 4-door deliveries are targeted to begin in June 2021”, or two months later than some owners were hoping. More worrying, the note goes on to mention that, “Due to the high number of Bronco 2 and 4-door reservations, deliveries may extend into the 2022 calendar year.”

At least among forum members, the response is mixed to the news of waiting for up to 18 months to get their hands on a new Ford Bronco. Some are taking a glass-half-full approach, saying they have more time to save up for a down payment, or they may even be able to reserve a Bronco Raptor by then.

On the other hand, some are eyeing the competition a bit more seriously. The Jeep Wrangler is already available for sale, and even the V8-powered “392” version may emerge before some could get a Bronco in their driveway. Toyota may also come into play by then, as we’ve expected a new 4Runner to emerge for years. By 2022, we may actually have a new version to buy.

What do you think of the potential delay? Are you willing to wait possibly until 2022 to buy the new Ford Bronco? Let us know what you think in the comments below.