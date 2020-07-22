Report: Ford Doubled Bronco First Edition Reservation Quota, But You Still Can’t Buy One

The 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition reservations filled up almost immediately, just leaving the standard models available for pre-order. [Photos: Ford]

Well, that was fast. After the original 3,500 unit allocation for the 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition filled up almost immediately, we wondered whether the Blue Oval would open up more reservations. According to a Bronco6G forum post, it turns out they did. In fact, the company doubled the reservations on First Editions to 7,000 units. “Due to overwhelming demand for the First Edition, we made a one-time increase to the quantity available, 7,000 total,” the company said in an e-mail to interested buyers.

Despite the larger allocations, you still can’t buy a 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition. Once again, per that same e-mail, “First Edition Bronco reservations are now full”. It seems Ford noticed how quickly folks jumped at the First Edition (mind you, for the time being you just needed a $100 reservation and cat-like reflexes to snipe one of the first examples), opened more reservations, and immediately sold out again.

Fortunately for Bronco fans, you still can put your name down for the off-road focused Badlands model, or any of the other standard trims.

For the original 3,500 who thought they were getting more of a rare collectable, the additional quota may be upsetting. To that end, Ford advised those who were interested in the First Edition that they are able to change the series they want when the order books officially open. Failing that, disappointed prospective buyers can get their $100 reservation deposit back automatically if they cancel.

Pricing for the 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition started at $59,305 for the two-door model. If you opted for the four-door version, that price ballooned to a whopping $63,500. That’s a considerable chunk of change, and all the other models are still available for thousands less. Ford is not restricting reservations for the Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Badlands or Wildtrak models, so you can still order those.