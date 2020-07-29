The 2021 Honda Odyssey Gets A $1,000 Price Hike, Starts At $32,910

The 2021 Honda Odyssey gets some minor styling updates, as well as more standard tech. [Photos: Honda]

The minivan space is still ferociously competitive for the few players who still take part. While the Toyota Sienna and Chrysler Pacifica are both getting substantial updates for 2021, Honda is doing the same to keep its Odyssey competitive. The casual observer may miss the subtle exterior changes at first glance, while some of the interior changes will be more useful on a day-to-day basis.

On the exterior front, the 2021 Honda Odyssey gets the standard refresh treatment. A restyled front fascia, new lights and black trim under the rear window round out the updates, while the van maintains the same general profile as before. EX-L models and above get four-way power lumbar support and contrast stitching for the seats. Under the hood, you still get one engine — a naturally-aspirated 3.5-liter V6 with 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. That comes mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Unlike its chief rivals, however, the Odyssey remains strictly front-wheel drive. If you want an all-wheel drive option, you’ll have to move into the brand’s crossovers, like the three-row Pilot.

On the tech front, one of the most family-minded changes is to the Rear Seat Reminder system. When it’s equipped to the 2021 Honda Odyssey, it integrates with both Honda’s CabinTalk and CabinWatch PA and camera systems to keep an eye on the kids in the back. The Honda Sensing safety suite has also been updated, adding low-speed follow, pedestrian emergency braking and traffic sign recognition to the other standard features.

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey pricing

For the minor updates, the 2021 Honda Odyssey sees a $1,000 bump to its starting price from the outgoing 2020 model. Pricing starts at $32,910 for the entry-level LX model, rising to at least $48,940 for the fully-loaded Elite. No matter which version you buy, you should get the same 19 City / 28 Highway / 22 Combined mpg, according to EPA figures.

The refreshed Odyssey will go on sale next Monday, August 3.