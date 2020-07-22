2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 S Gets More Standard Features, But No More Power

The 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 S sees no radical changes for the new model year, apart from the name. [Photos: Mazda]

It’s been a short while that the Mazda CX-30 has been on sale, but it’s already earned a solid place in the brand’s lineup, becoming its second-best seller behind the larger CX-5. With a solid 2.5-liter engine, elegant interior for the price point and solid feature set, it’s a tough car to fault. Mazda is introducing some minor changes for 2021, but one possibly baffling change for customers is a new and longer name. From August onward, this car will be the 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 S.

As before, the CX-30 carries on with the same 2.5-liter, naturally-aspirated SkyActiv-G engine as before. It still puts out 186 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque, and comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The “2.5 S” is a sort of naming scheme Mazda has used in the past to differentiate powertrains within the same model. The company did not explain its decision to revert to that convention here, but it may suggest more engine options are coming.

The company could re-introduce a less expensive 2.0-liter option as it will most likely phase out the CX-3. On the other hand, it may bring its turbocharged 2.5-liter option over to this crossover as well. (Editor’s note: I could be completely wrong on this, but Mazda putting its most powerful engine in the CX-30 could undercut CX-5 sales, at least for those who want the power but don’t need the extra space. It may also pull people away from the newest incentive to buy a Mazda3 instead of this.)

2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 S gets more standard features

Despite the name change, the 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 S starts at the same $23,000 price as before, including an $1,100 destination fee. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now come standard across the entire range, meaning you no longer have to step up to the Select Package to get it. Radar cruise control with stop and go, smart brake support, driver attention alert and lane keep assist also come standard.

The $25,000 Select Package adds features like tinted rear privacy glass and 18-inch alloy wheels. Leatherette seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and dual-zone automatic climate control also set the more feature-rich model apart from the base CX-30. Blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert round out the list of features in that trim.

Stepping up to the $27,400 CX-30 Preferred Package adds a moonroof and heated front seats, as well as an eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat with a memory function. Finally, the most expensive $29,650 CX-30 2.5S Premium Package adds genuine leather seats. To that, you also get a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system, LED signature lighting, a power liftgate and paddle shifters. Front-wheel drive comes standard on all CX-30s, while the i-Activ all-wheel drive system is a $1,400 option.