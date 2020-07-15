2021 Range Rover Lineup Brings Slightly Higher Prices And A Crop Of New Special Editions

The Range Rover's starting price has been bumped by $1,100

The 2021 Ranger Rover Autobiography Fifty Edition. [Photos: Land Rover]



New Range Rover HSE Westminster Edition, SVAutobiography Dynamic Black Edition and Autobiography Fifty Edition

The 2021 Range Rover lineup now has additional special edition models. This new batch of limited editions models includes a 50th anniversary model, the Autobiography Fifty Edition.

Range Rover Autobiography Fifty Edition

With a limited run of 1,970 vehicles globally, the Range Rover Autobiography Fifty Edition commemorates 50 years. The first “classic” Range Rover kicked off the luxury SUV way back in 1970.

The Range Rover Autobiography Fifty Edition builds on the already luxurious and expensive Autobiography. On top of that, this special edition brings a number of bespoke exterior and interior design enhancements. The Auric Atlas grille surround, bumpers and accents, tailgate finisher and Autobiography badge are all finished in what Land Rover calls “Auric Atlas”. Quite a bit larger than those of the original Range Rover, two 22-inch wheel designs are available on the Range Rover Fifty, both featuring a distinctive forged, five-split spoke design, one with an exclusive Gloss Black with Diamond Turned finish.

The Range Rover Autobiography Fifty Edition will be available in standard and long wheelbase forms and metallic colors including Carpathian Grey, Rossello Red, Aruba and Santorini Black.

Range Rover SV Autobiography Dynamic Black Edition

The Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations family includes the 2021 Range Rover SVAutobiography, SVAutobiography Dynamic and new SVAutobiography Dynamic Black Edition.

Powered by a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 gasoline engine producing 557hp and 516 lb ft of torque, the driver-focused Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic brings what Land Rover calls the “ultimate combination of performance and comfort”. To achieve that goal, the SVO team revised the suspension geometry and chassis calibrations.

HSE Westminster Edition

The 2021 Range Rover HSE Westminster Edition is based on the HSE trim level. It’s available with a choice of mild hybrid 395 hp turbocharged inline six-cylinder and 518 hp supercharged V8 gasoline engines.

It has Atlas exterior accents and 21-inch 7 Split-Spoke, what Land Rover calls “Style 7001” wheels. Colors consist of Solid, Metallic and Premium Metallic finishes.

The interior features standard Shadow Walnut veneers, 20-way heated and cooled front seats and a refrigerated front center console. It also has a 825 Watt 19-speaker Meridian sound system.

Pricing breakdown

