2021 Toyota 4Runner Full Pricing And Options Revealed

The 2021 Toyota 4Runner gets new LED headlights, new Trail Special Edition, new TRD Pro suspension tuning, and a higher starting price. This is not an all-new SUV. We will have to wait for the 4Runner redesign for quiet some time. Check out all the details about the 2021 4Runner models here.

2021 Toyota 4Runner trims

The latest 4Runner comes in the following trims: SR5, Trail Edition, SR5 Premium, Limited, Nightshade, Venture Special Edition, TRD Off-road, and TRD Pro. This is a lot of choice. Pricing starts at $36,340 for the SR5 2WD version, which represents a $220 increase over the 2020 model. The price increase incorporates several new features: LED headlights and optional LED fog lights.

The all-new Trail Edition offers several updates and accessories to support many outdoors activities. The Trail Edition is offered in 2WD or 4×4. The available Trail colors are: Army Green, Cement, Midnight Black, and Super White. This may be a bit confusing, because Army Green, Cement, and some other colors used to be special top of the line TRD Pro colors.

Still, the new 2021 4Runner TRD Pro gets a completely new and unique color called Lunar Rock. The starting price of a 2021 TRD Pro 4Runner jumps up to $50,470 (an increase of $605 over the 2020 model). The 2021 TRD Pro gets the latest 2.5-inch diameter FOX shocks with updated tuning and remote reservoirs in the back.

Here is the latest information about the 2021 4Runner Trail Edition (and the 2021 Tacoma and Tundra) from the 2020 Chicago Auto Show.