The 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition Adds A Limited-Run Package With TRD-Like Styling

In a world where most automakers are walking away from sedans, Toyota still maintains a strong foothold with models like the Camry and the redesigned Corolla. In doubling down on that commitment, the Japanese automaker is actually releasing a special “Apex Edition” Corolla for 2021, to go alongside other sporty offerings like the Camry and Avalon TRD, as well as the newly announced Avalon Nightshade. This package will be available on just 6,000 Corollas, making it one of the rarest versions you’ll be able to buy, and the package will be available on the model’s sportier SE or XSE trims.

The 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition offers no more power for the money. You still get the same 2.0-liter, 169 horsepower Dynamic Force engine that’s available in the SE and XSE. However, Toyota fitted this car with unique bronze and black accents, as well as bespoke wheels and upgraded sport-tuned suspension and exhaust. Toyota says the suspension changes net a 47 percent increase in roll stiffness in the front, and 33 percent in the back. The Corolla Apex Edition is also 0.6 inches lower than the standard model. With these subtle tweaks — not to mention the rear wing — the Corolla Apex Edition mimics cues from the Camry TRD, albeit without a powerful V6 engine.

While most of these cars will get the Corolla’s standard CVT, there is one twist. Toyota will offer just 120 these cars with their six-speed manual transmission. While you can also get a manual transmission on the Corolla SE, this option does make this limited edition model one of the rarest versions of the modern car you can buy.

For 2021, the rest of the Toyota Corolla range remains largely the same. Android Auto capability is now offered, joining Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa support. The automaker also added automatic engine shutoff capability and new rear side airbags as standard. Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 comes standard on all Corollas, including the Apex Edition, bringing features like forward collision assist with bicyclist detection, radar cruise control, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist and automatic high beams.

The 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition will go on sale in Fall 2020.