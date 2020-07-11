A Jeep Wrangler with a Big V8! Jeep Just Published This Image

Jeep just published this image to their Facebook page. The image does not have any explanation. It shows what appears to be a Jeep Wrangler (and/or a Gladiator) with a giant hood scoop with a “392”. Could it be that the Jeep is planning to sell a V8-powered Wrangler?

Jeep enthusiasts have long asked for a production V8-powered Wrangler. Most requests asked for the 5.7-liter HEMI V8. Many owners converted their Jeeps to V8 power. The “392” label (that is presumably referring to 6.4 liters of displacement) suggests that Jeep may leapfrog the 5.7-liter V8 and go directly for the bigger and more powerful 6.4-liter V8!

We are reaching out to Jeep for comment now.