The Audi R8 V10 Quattro Reaches The End Of The Road With Limited Edition Model

After a decade in production, Audi is sending the R8 V10 to pasture with one last limited edition run. Starting this summer, just 30 of these R8s will be available in both Coupe and Spyder forms. To be clear, this special run finishes off the base R8 V10 model, with a naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter engine putting out 562 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. The limited edition Coupe starts at $186,000, while the Spyder comes out to $195,000.

Since it is a limited-run R8, these 30 cars borrow some special pieces from the more expensive V10 Performance model. Carbon fiber front sway bar, which shaves 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) off the curb weight. It also gains the V10 Performance’s sports exhaust system, to amplify the sound of the base V10 engine. As with the previous R8 V10 models, you’ll still get a seven-speed dual clutch transmission and a 0-60 time of 3.4 seconds for the coupe. Both the Spyder and Coupe reach 200 mph, while the Spyder sports a slightly slower 3.5 second 0-60 time.

The limited edition R8 V10 comes in either Mugello Blue (15 available), Avus Silver (5 cars) or Sonoma Green (5). Five Spyders will come in Mugello Blue with a pastel silver interior. Speaking of interior, this version of the R8 V10 also gets unique touches including carbon fiber surrounds on the air vents, and carbon sigma high-gloss inlays.

While the base Audi R8 V10 bows out, the 2021 R8 V10 Performance variant will still be available to buy. That version puts out 602 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque from that same 5.2-liter engine. So, the big-engined Audi R8 lives on a little bit longer, but you’ll no longer be able to buy the base engine beyond this special edition.