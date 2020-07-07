Check out the Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron Concept Debut (Video)

The Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron Concept looks ready to roll

Yes, this is a concept vehicle, but the Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron Concept looks pretty close to production-ready. IT WILL GO INTO PRODUCTION IN THE SUMMER OF 2021!! If you’ve watched this live, there is a bit of build up before the big reveal.

There is a lot of fantasy involved in any concept, but the Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron concept uses a lot of the regular Q-series crossovers’ design language. As an “electric-Audi” it looks a lot like the gas-burning Q-series crossover. Interesting.

One of the main things that makes this design striking to many is the “sportback” design. Audi seems to do it right, on most of their vehicles. The rear end design is one of the most shapely among automakers who like a fast-back/sport/back design.

There were very little details available about this vehicle, but we do know that the EV system was developed in conjunction with Volkswagen and it will (most likely) be competitive with similar products from Tesla, Fisker and Mercedes-Benz.

The interior is a leap for Audi as they kept some of the same design themes, but opted for something far more ambitious. It has (among many other items) an augmented 3-D interior infotainment system, state-of-the-art electronics and next-gen interior design which completes the package.

It’s a fairly short presentation, but it’s worth a look – especially for Audi and EV fans!