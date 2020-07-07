Check out the Undisguised Interior of the 2021 Ford Bronco! (Video too!)

Our friends at spiedbilde.sumgmug.com sent us these detailed spy shots of the interior of the 2021 Ford Bronco!

Check it out guys! We get a great look at the 2021 Ford Bronco interior, before it’s officially released. These shots, (which debuted on other websites before ours) show, in remarkable detail what the new 2021 Ford Bronco’s interior will look like.

Just LOOK at the size of the central screen! Given its relationship with other Ford products, we expect it to have the same upgraded Ford SYNC 4 infotainment system. It appears to be a fully touch-based system as there are no buttons surrounding the screen like some competitors’ setups.

The climate controls system setup looks like a cross between a modern Mustang and a F-series truck. The design is simple, and (thankfully) there are large dials and buttons. Just what you need for off-road adventures, and especially handy when wearing gloves.

It appears that the rotary dial south of the gear lever selects 4-high, 4-low and 4-auto. If you look into the center of the dial, it looks like there’s a button for hill-decent control as well. Also, it looks like there is an electronic parking brake switch located past the dial, but it’s hard to tell for sure.

While we have limited access to anything Ford’s PR is sending out about the Bronco for now, it hasn’t diminished our excitement for this new vehicle to hit the trails. If nothing else, everything we’re seeing so far points to attention to detail and serious competition for the Jeep Wrangler.

Have a look at these photos and let us know what you see!