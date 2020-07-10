First Plug-in Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Spied Charging in the Wild (Video)

Huge thanks to an eagle-eye TFL viewer who sent us this clip!

Jeep announced that they would indeed be electrifying their fleet in the future, including a plug-in hybrid, PHEV Jeep Wrangler “4xe”. We are extremely excited to see what a Wrangler like this can do. Hell, we’re even excited to see a blurry, somewhat shaky video of one charging in the wild.

We know very little about the future PHEV Jeep Wrangler. It is interesting to see that this test mule is fully attired in the Rubicon kit. That is to say, it has the larger, heavier tires, suspension and even a hardtop. This is a heavy Wrangler. The idea of a plug-in system that gives it better EPA, EV range and (possibly) an EV boost in torque is intriguing.

You can read about the CES Jeep Plug-In Hybrid story (here).

Overseas, the Renegade and Compass hybrids will have a 1.3-liter turbocharged engine paired with an EV motor. They should make 190 to 240 hp. EV modes are estimated at 31 miles with a top speed of just over 80 mph. The Chrysler Pacifica PHEV has a range of 32 miles with a significantly larger engine. Perhaps, Jeep is aiming for a similar EV range with their Wrangler?

Some experts surmise that the PHEV Jeep Wrangler will have the 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine, which is currently available in the Wrangler. They say that the hybrid system may be sandwiched between the engine and transmission, like the Ford setup, to simplify engineering and put a large EV motor right on top of the transmission.

Others feel that this new PHEV system could be an extension of FCA’s eTorque – but with a much more powerful EV motor. Yet another batch of experts think that there will be a completely electric power-train that is simply charged by a four-cylinder generator, which will have no actual connection to the drive-train.

While there are a variety of guesses out there, we know one thing is for sure: the PHEV Jeep Wrangler is coming!

What do you think?