The Genesis G70 Will Lose Its Manual Transmission After 2021

[Photo: TFLcar]

Genesis loses its first (and only) manual transmission.

In the world of sports sedans, we in the TFL office absolutely love the Genesis G70. It’s a sharp-looking, sharp-handling machine, but it’s also one of the few options still out there with a six-speed manual transmission. Granted, it’s only on the rear-wheel drive, 2.0-liter turbo model, but at least it’s something. At least, it was something, as a company spokesperson confirmed to Autoblog the option will go away after the 2021 model year.

According to that report, the spokesperson said, “Technically, the manual G70 still exists for the 2021 model year, at least any that may already be in the pipeline (which could be zero). So, the likelihood of being able to find a 2021 with a manual transmission will be very slim. Then, it is officially discontinued for the 2022 model year.”

The Genesis G70 does sport a manual transmission, but only on the base 2.0T model. [Photo: Genesis]

For row-your-own enthusiasts, it’s another sad milestone on the manuals’ years-long death march. None of the G70’s luxury rivals, including the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, offer a manual transmission. Even (or perhaps especially) in their performance variants, it’s all about quick-shifting automatics and paddle shifters. Even if you step up to the G70’s excellent 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6, you have no choice but to go with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This is the first, and evidently the last, manual car Genesis will make.

On the other hand, if you are looking for a manual sports sedan or you’re wanting to save some money, the Genesis G70 can be a solid option, provided you can actually find one. A nationwide dealership search currently turns up about 35 manual G70s. The 2021 model with a manual transmission starts at $39,625, but some nearly-new examples are on sale for under $30,000.

In total, manual transmissions only represent around 1 percent of the U.S. market. On that basis, there’s little incentive to keep manuals going, though some notable examples are carrying them forward.