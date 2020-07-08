Here’s Why The New 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Is Now The World’s Most Desirable Car! (Video)

The 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible is a stunner – a rare one at that

There is little debate among many in the automotive world that the 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible is an absolute stunner. It’s hard to argue the point, even if some say, “Well, it’s the most beautiful new Japanese car…” They are wrong, it’s one of the most striking convertibles world-wide. Period.

Don’t just take my word for it. Tommy and Roman take you through the design and features of the 2021 Lexus LC 500 in detail – and someone is smitten. For the record, there are very few convertibles that compete with the Lexus LC. It is (technically) a four-seater luxury/sport convertible. Considering its design and performance, only a few competitors exist in our market.

…Especially ones with a rip-snorting V8.

It comes with a 5.0-liter, 471 horsepower V8 that makes 398 lb-ft of torque. The only transmission available is a 10-speed and it has paddle-shifters as well. Performance numbers are unknown, but, according to Lexus, the LC Convertible weighs about 4,500 lbs. Given its power to weight, it’s safe to assume it will be competitive with rivals.

There are a ton of unusual and (surprisingly) illogical design decisions made inside. Tommy takes us through many odd and interesting interior components that stand out. Meanwhile, Roman idolizes and remarks about the exterior design.

While we are still under an embargo that prevents our reviewers from talking about driving impressions, pricing and mpg, we can say that its overall presence is obvious. The last time people looked at us like this was when we had a McLaren.

We all agree, the Lexus design ethic on the LC Convertible is an interesting mix. They obviously sweated the details while making it look like it was designed with passion. This is something we once saw only with European designers. Over the past few years, Lexus has begun to knock our socks off.

With all of that being said, and fear that Roman may sell part of the studio to buy one, check out this video and let us know what you think!