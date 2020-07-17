Honda Pauses The Civic Si, Drops The Civic Coupe And The Fit Hatchback For 2021

The little Fit is on its way out this year

Some changes are coming to Honda’s lineup for 2021, as the automaker prepares for the next-generation Civic. Honda’s current rival to the Toyota Corolla is nearing the end of its lifespan, so some big changes are coming to make way for the new car when it emerges for the 2022 model year, as Motor Trend reports.

First up, the 2021 Honda Civic Type R will carry over with relatively few changes. A limited edition model makes some tweaks, but other than that the car will virtually be the same as it is now. It’s less powerful Si sibling, however, won’t return for 2021. Honda’s pushing the pause button on its mid-range performance model, but the Si badge will return with the 2022 Civic.

While the Civic Si will eventually make its way back, the Civic Coupe reportedly won’t be so lucky. In announcing the changes for the 2021 lineup, the automaker did not emphasize the two-door Civic would return. That’s not a terribly surprising decision, as both the sedan and the hatchback leave little room for coupes, as they’ve largely fallen out of favor with buyers.

Dead in America: The Honda Fit

2020 will also mark the final year for the diminutive Honda Fit in America. Known as the ‘Jazz’ in other markets, the Fit has been a slow seller, despite being fun to drive and surprisingly practical for a small economy car.

Honda did debut a new-generation Fit in Japan, but it’s absolutely clear at this point that the funky little car will not make its way to America. That’s a shame, but at least we can take solace in the fact that a new Civic is just around the corner.

In the meantime, check out more on the current (tenth-generation) model below. Pro racing driver Paul Gerrard takes both the Civic Si and the Type R around the track.