The INEOS Grenadier Evokes The Old Defender’s Styling, But It’s More Complicated Under The Skin

[Photos: INEOS]

As legacy manufacturers move further away from the old school, a British chemical company named INEOS is doing the exact opposite. This is the Grenadier, and its roots are clearly based in the old Land Rover Defender. In fact, you could see this as the old warhorse’s spiritual successor — even more so than Land Rover’s brand new Defender.

This new 4×4 uses a classic, minimalist design that lends to its robustness. Simplicity defines longevity in an off-roader, or at least that’s what INEOS is gunning for with the enthusiast community.

This is more than just a resto-modded Defender, though. The Grenadier rides on a bespoke ladder frame, constructed of thick, boxed steel. In between the wheels are beam axles both front and back. Though solid axles are a thing of the past, modern multi-link suspension and long travel coils introduce some modernity to its design.

“There to do everything you need, and nothing you don’t. Nothing is for show,” says Toby Ecuyer, INEOS Automotive’s design chief.

Now that the basic design is there, INEOS will move forward with further development. The company has over a million miles of testing planned in the next year. Exact technical details are still sparse, but we do know it will have a mechanical transfer case, permanent four-wheel drive and optional front and rear locking differentials.

Details on the powertrain will become available in the coming weeks. However, INEOS has publicly partnered with BMW to source both straight-six gas and turbodiesel engines.

The 3.0-liter gas engine bound for North America will likely produce around approximately 335 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque, mated to an eight-speed ZF automatic. At peak production, INEOS expects to build sell around 25,000 units globally each year.

Though pricing has not yet been announced, the Grenadier is expected to retail for approximately $45,000. A number that would compete with the 4-door Jeep Wrangler. It is expected to go on sale in late 2021. Along with an SUV, the company plans to build a whole family of models including a pickup as well.