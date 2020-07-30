Jeep Launches 2-Inch Mopar Lift Kit Tuned For Wrangler EcoDiesel Models

New EcoDiesel-Tuned Mopar lift kits will be available for 2021 Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator EcoDiesel

Heavier from the EcoDiesel transplant, both the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator diesel now have their own Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) lift kit. This is more than a set of shocks and springs. The kit helps articulation, off-road ability and overall driving dynamics. It’s factory-backed with a warranty and is totally bolt-on.

Each lift kit includes four coil springs, four FOX shocks, front lower control arms, front and rear stabilizer links. There are also front and rear bump stops and fasteners. Almost everything has a JPP logo and all of it is packaged in a wooden crate with the JPP logo.

Besides the lift kits, there’s plenty more you can get from the catalog. “Our comprehensive Jeep portfolio includes more than 500 factory-engineered, quality-tested off-road performance parts and accessories,” according to Head of Mopar Service, Parts and Customer Care Mark Bosanac. “At Mopar, we’ll continue to fill our catalog with ultra-capable, factory-backed features that resonate with Jeep fans.”

The kit will fit the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel models.

Here’s what you get with the kit:

The suspension articulation increased 18 percent from the stock settings.

Larger 2.5-inch-diameter (versus 2-inch diameter stock) aluminum-body FOX monotube shock absorbers. Tuned for increased weight capacity, durability and cooling during off-road conditions.

Springs are tuned for the (heavier) diesel-engine application. This optimizes the dynamic performance in all driving conditions – both on and off-road

When oversize 33 inch and larger tires are installed, the Mopar Vehicle Protection (MVP) Custom Calibration option re-configures the vehicle speedometer and odometer calibrations for accurate gauge readings. This is an $125 MSRP option.

Longer lower front-control arms (versus stock control arms) offer ideal caster settings. The unique heavy-duty bushings provide improved vehicle control and assist with suspension articulation

Direct bolt-on kit requires no drilling, cutting or welding



Mopar lift kits include a 2 year/unlimited mile warranty from date of purchase, or up to the remainder of the new-vehicle’s warranty of 3 years/36,000 miles.

The JPP Wrangler EcoDiesel lift kit (Part #: 77072399AE) is available for purchase now. The new JPP Gladiator EcoDiesel lift kit (Part #: 77072469AC) go on sale later this summer. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) for each kit is $1,495.

