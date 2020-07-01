July 2020 Sales Report Overview: Here’s How Much COVID-19 Impacted Each Brand’s Quarterly Car Sales

The Jeep Wrangler held up fairly well, with its sales only taking a slight dive from coronavirus-related sales shutdowns. Other models didn’t fare quite so well. [Photo: Jeep]

For the past three months since coronavirus-related lockdowns took hold (and have to some extent been lifted) across the country, automakers haven’t presented a complete picture of how their sales have been hit. Now that it’s time for the July sales report, we get our first chance to look at second quarter 2020 car sales as they roll in.

While fleet sales fell flat in the last quarter, retail sales for some automakers improved dramatically in May and June. Hyundai, for example, reported its SUV retail sales grew 34 precent, with the Palisade leading the charge. Their flagship SUV set a sales record, while Santa Fe and Kona sales were also up in June. Across the entire brand, retail sales improved 6 percent, while fleet sales fell by 93 percent.

An important note: Sales figures will roll in throughout the day on July 1, so I will come back and update this post several times. If you don’t see a particular brand you’re looking for, check back over the next 24 hours.

This quarterly sales report is really impactful for two reasons. Not only will it give some insight as to how U.S. sales fared in the wake of COVID-19, but we’ll also be able to look at third quarter sales in October to judge how well the industry is managing to recover. That upward tick may come as early as this quarter, or the sales slide may linger on into 2021. As both manufacturers and dealers are forced to rethink their strategies, the next few months could ultimately change the lens we use to look at sales figures, after years of record-breaking numbers leading into the new decade.

Nissan’s sales were cut in half over the second quarter from the same point in 2019, with its sedans faring worst of all. [Photo: Nissan]

July 2020 (Q2) car sales by brand

This sales report is more of an overview of each brand performed through the last three months, rather than a breakdown by each individual model. We will do more detailed breakdowns through the first week of July, but right now this is where you can see how COVID-19 affected automaker’s sales compared to this time last year.

Brand Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Change (%) Acura 27,458 37,382 -27% Alfa Romeo 3,734 4,751 -21% Audi 34,843 53,325 -35% BMW 50,957 83,976 -39% Buick 35,520 55,373 -36% Cadillac 23,296 39,739 -41% Chevrolet 331,917 499,847 -34% Chrysler 13,856 32,831 -58% Dodge 43,757 117,582 -63% Fiat 1,339 2,889 -54% Ford TBA Genesis 3,585 5,805 -38% General Motors (ALL) 492,489 746,659 -34% GMC 101,756 151,700 -33% Honda 266,044 369,826 -28% Hyundai 141,722 185,743 -24% Infiniti 16,095 28,743 -44% Jaguar TBA Jeep 176,716 243,477 -27% Kia TBA Land Rover TBA Lexus TBA Lincoln TBA Mazda 61,199 67,722 -10% Mercedes-Benz TBA Mini 5,288 9,044 -42% Mitsubishi 47,760 71,097 -33% Nissan 161,233 322,442 -50% Porsche 12,192 15,233 -20% Ram* 127,684 196,155 -35% Subaru 53,911 61,511 -12% Tesla TBA Toyota TBA Volkswagen 69,933 98,736 -29% Volvo 23,770 28,062 -15%

*More details on Ram sales will be available over on TFLtruck.com.

Check back soon for more updates!