July 2020 Sales Report Overview: Here’s How Much COVID-19 Impacted Each Brand’s Quarterly Car Sales

For the past three months since coronavirus-related lockdowns took hold (and have to some extent been lifted) across the country, automakers haven’t presented a complete picture of how their sales have been hit. Now that it’s time for the July sales report, we get our first chance to look at second quarter 2020 car sales as they roll in.
While fleet sales fell flat in the last quarter, retail sales for some automakers improved dramatically in May and June. Hyundai, for example, reported its SUV retail sales grew 34 precent, with the Palisade leading the charge. Their flagship SUV set a sales record, while Santa Fe and Kona sales were also up in June. Across the entire brand, retail sales improved 6 percent, while fleet sales fell by 93 percent.
An important note: Sales figures will roll in throughout the day on July 1, so I will come back and update this post several times. If you don’t see a particular brand you’re looking for, check back over the next 24 hours.
This quarterly sales report is really impactful for two reasons. Not only will it give some insight as to how U.S. sales fared in the wake of COVID-19, but we’ll also be able to look at third quarter sales in October to judge how well the industry is managing to recover. That upward tick may come as early as this quarter, or the sales slide may linger on into 2021. As both manufacturers and dealers are forced to rethink their strategies, the next few months could ultimately change the lens we use to look at sales figures, after years of record-breaking numbers leading into the new decade.
July 2020 (Q2) car sales by brand
This sales report is more of an overview of each brand performed through the last three months, rather than a breakdown by each individual model. We will do more detailed breakdowns through the first week of July, but right now this is where you can see how COVID-19 affected automaker’s sales compared to this time last year.
|Brand
|Q2 2020
|Q2 2019
|Change (%)
|Acura
|27,458
|37,382
|-27%
|Alfa Romeo
|3,734
|4,751
|-21%
|Audi
|34,843
|53,325
|-35%
|BMW
|50,957
|83,976
|-39%
|Buick
|35,520
|55,373
|-36%
|Cadillac
|23,296
|39,739
|-41%
|Chevrolet
|331,917
|499,847
|-34%
|Chrysler
|13,856
|32,831
|-58%
|Dodge
|43,757
|117,582
|-63%
|Fiat
|1,339
|2,889
|-54%
|Ford
|TBA
|Genesis
|3,585
|5,805
|-38%
|General Motors (ALL)
|492,489
|746,659
|-34%
|GMC
|101,756
|151,700
|-33%
|Honda
|266,044
|369,826
|-28%
|Hyundai
|141,722
|185,743
|-24%
|Infiniti
|16,095
|28,743
|-44%
|Jaguar
|TBA
|Jeep
|176,716
|243,477
|-27%
|Kia
|TBA
|Land Rover
|TBA
|Lexus
|TBA
|Lincoln
|TBA
|Mazda
|61,199
|67,722
|-10%
|Mercedes-Benz
|TBA
|Mini
|5,288
|9,044
|-42%
|Mitsubishi
|47,760
|71,097
|-33%
|Nissan
|161,233
|322,442
|-50%
|Porsche
|12,192
|15,233
|-20%
|Ram*
|127,684
|196,155
|-35%
|Subaru
|53,911
|61,511
|-12%
|Tesla
|TBA
|Toyota
|TBA
|Volkswagen
|69,933
|98,736
|-29%
|Volvo
|23,770
|28,062
|-15%
*More details on Ram sales will be available over on TFLtruck.com.
Check back soon for more updates!