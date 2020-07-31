Land Rover Delays Its Defender 90 U.S. Launch Due To Coronavirus Setbacks

When it first emerged, the two-door Land Rover Defender 90 was originally slated to go on sale alongside its four-door 110 sibling this summer. Thanks to coronavirus-related setbacks, however, the automaker posted an update to the Defender 90 online configurator, that launch has been delayed to a later date, as Motor1 noticed Friday morning.

In total, the message says, “Defender 90 production and first customer deliveries have been delayed as a result of COVID-19 related supply chain constraints. Please contact your local retailer to place an order for Defender 90 and timing of deliveries.” Some dealers may not take stock until later this year, or possibly even in 2021, though Land Rover did not specify how far deliveries have been delayed. As is always the case when a new model launches, some dealers will get a supply of Defender 90 models sooner than others.

Current circumstances surrounding coronavirus-related supply chain issues and its overall economic impact have even affected current models as well. While the 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 is technically in dealers now, the car is not yet on the lots in large numbers.

When it does launch, the Defender 90 First Edition will be the only version available. That one packs a 3.0-liter inline-six with a mild-hybrid system good for 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. It also gets a full range of the model’s available equipment, driving the starting price up to $65,100 before destination. Regular, 2.0-liter Defender 90 models should be along in time, with their prices starting slightly less than $50,000. For context, the four-door 110 starts at $49,900. If you are in the market for a base model Defender, you likely will have to wait until at least 2021 to take delivery.

We’ll provide updates if and when Land Rover announces more specific availability for the Defender 90.