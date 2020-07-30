Rumor: A Next-Generation Mazda CX-5 Could Be The “CX-50” Instead

Mazda’s CX-5 is due for a replacement in the next year or two, and could be called the ‘CX-50’. [Photos: Mazda]

A Japanese scoop site published a report Thursday that Mazda’s near-future CX-5 replacement could be called the CX-50. While the automaker hasn’t made an official announcement to that effect, it’s a move that makes some sense following their revamped models and several recent trademark filings.

Spyder7 cites information from “overseas agents” in its report on a CX-5 replacement. That outlet is currently a subsidiary of IID, Inc., a media company based in Tokyo and Los Angeles. Mazda’s current-generation model first launched in 2017, after the first generation ran for four years from 2013. Following Mazda and the industry’s time frame for revising models, the compact CX-5 is due for a replacement in the near future. To that end, the Japanese outlet says the next generation should emerge in 2021, or possibly early 2022 at the latest.

After several generations of the “CX-[insert number]” series that began with the original CX-7, Mazda has shifted some of its models over to a two-number designation, like CX-30. At the time, it was certainly a confusing move. Considering the CX-3, CX-5 and CX-9 still exist, the brand’s latest crossover still sticks out by its name. Last year, Mazda trademarked MX-30, the name of its electric crossover, as well as a host of names from CX-10 on up to CX-90. Beyond the CX-5’s next-gen replacement, we could also see the CX-9 morph into the CX-90, should this latest rumor prove true.

New platform, new powertrains?

The new CX-5 (or CX-50, if Mazda calls it that) could see some substantial changes under the hood as well. Spyder7 suggests the 2.5-liter four-cylinder SkyActiv-G engine could get a 48-volt mild hybrid treatment. As is the case right now, turbocharging isn’t out of the question either. Above that in the lineup, we could even see inline-six engines also set to underpin the new Mazda6. More rumors suggest that car will also be rear-wheel drive, so a completely new platform may ultimately underpin Mazda’s best-selling crossover as well.

Diesel engines are also named in the report, including a new version of the current 2.2-liter oil burner. The automaker’s played coy with the diesel, and some (including us) are wondering whether the diesel engine may exit the lineup just as quickly and quietly as it entered. With an eye-watering $41,000 price tag and resoundingly “meh” fuel economy figures compared to its gasoline offerings, it’s unlikely Mazda will continue to push the engine in the U.S. market. That may prove especially true at a time where American sentiment toward diesel cars is frosty, to say the least.

One area on which the report does not touch, however, is the transmission. At a time when eight-speed automatic transmissions are the norm, sticking to a six-speed automatic may date any new models to some consumers. While it’s highly unlikely Mazda would move to a CVT, offering a gearbox with eight or more forward speeds would help its crossovers compete in terms of performance and fuel economy against its main rivals, like the Toyota RAV4.

We should ultimately know more in the coming months. When Mazda does announce formal updates to the CX-5, possibly including a new name, we’ll post an update here.

H/T to Spyder7, Carscoops for the information.