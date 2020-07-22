Mitsubishi Will Update Its Models Across The Board In The Next Two Years, Including An All-New Outlander

Mitsubishi has been quiet this year, but the company does have comprehensive plans moving forward.

The 2021 Mitsubishi lineup is either going to be all-new or significantly updated

Despite 2020 being hard on every automaker, the North American 2021 Mitsubishi lineup is getting a significant financial investment. Every vehicle either gets major upgrades, or will be all-new beginning in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021.

Here’s a snippet from the company’s own statement:

“In the winter of 2020, the product debuts begin with a mechanically revised version of the world’s best-selling PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), the Outlander PHEV. It is followed by extensive styling and trim changes to the Mirage, the highest fuel-efficiency non-hybrid gasoline-fueled vehicle in the U.S., mirroring the updates already launched in other global markets. The spring of 2021 blossoms with a significant update showcased by refined interior and exterior styling for Eclipse Cross.”

Here is the complete list of changes for 2021 and 2022:









2021 Outlander Sport

Mitsubishi’s smallest crossover will carry over for the 2021 model year. This time around, though, you’ll be able to buy it with considerable improvement to standard levels of equipment.

2021 Outlander PHEV

On sale in winter 2020 as a 2021 model, the Outlander PHEV sees major revisions highlighted by a completely new powertrain. On top of that, there are updates to each trim level. The updated gas engine will have increased displacement and greater horsepower, and the larger and “more refined” electric drive system offers more all-electric range and speed of operation.

2021 Mirage (hatchback) and Mirage G4 (sedan)

Goes on sale in Q1 2021, as a 2021 model. The 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage and Mirage G4 will get a significant exterior redesign. On top of that, it will get updated standard safety equipment and other updates.

2022 Eclipse Cross

The new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will go on sale in Q1 2021, as a 2022 model. As part of its update, the car will have a new look both front and rear, revised interior and new infotainment system.

Next-generation 2022 Outlander

The next-generation Mitsubishi Outlander will go on sale in Q2 2021, as a 2022 model. According to Mitsubishi, it will be “an all-new next generation Outlander will be bigger, bolder and better than ever before, and will be the quietest and best-equipped Mitsubishi ever sold in the U.S.” We will know more about this “all-new” Outlander when it is launched in early 2021.