Did You Want A V8 Ford Bronco? PaxPower Is Offering A 5.0-Liter Coyote V8 Swap

To many enthusiasts, the 2021 Ford Bronco will hit just the right note in several areas. The boxy, retro styling acknowledges the model’s half-century-long heritage. Ford also blended modern tech and modern powertrains into their design ethos, including the familiar 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four from the Ranger and the 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V6 from the F-150, among others. Still, some enthusiasts wished Ford would offer the car with a rip-snorting 5.0-liter Coyote V8.

After all, Jeep may offer the Wrangler with a big 6.4-liter Hemi. So, you know, why not? That engine would make the Bronco a powerhouse, as it manages 395 horsepower in the F-150 and a hearty 460 horsepower in the Mustang.

Meet the V8 Bronco

As with the F-150 Raptor, however, Texas-based PaxPower has you covered for V8 power. The company also created an unofficial Ford Ranger Raptor, and now they’ve set their sights on the new Bronco. While the 310 horsepower from Ford’s 2.7-liter EcoBoost will offer healthy enough grunt when coupled with its 400 lb-ft of torque, PaxPower’s solution offers more. Much more.

To that end, their creation swaps the battle-hardened 5.0-liter Coyote V8 into the Bronco’s engine bay, and mates it up to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The manual gearbox — one of the Bronco’s huge selling points among diehard enthusiasts — may be an option, though that’s not a certainty yet. The naturally-aspirated model that the tuner plans to offer puts out 400 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque, which is more or less what you’d expect based on the F-150. Or, if absolute power and the corruption that follows is your goal here, you can get the engine with a 2.9-liter supercharger bolted onto it.

PaxPower’s V8 Bronco isn’t a cheap option, but you will have one of the most powerful SUVs around, should you have the will and the means. [Photo: PaxPower]

The PaxPower Bronco pushes out over 750 horsepower

The result? A 2021 Ford Bronco with 758 horsepower. That’s more than double what the admittedly substantial V6 will do from the factory. In turn, you’ll also turn your Bronco into an SUV that’s more powerful than a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. You may just want to take it easy with your right foot on the trails.

For the privilege of having a V8 Bronco, PaxPower charges $30,000 on top of whichever Bronco you buy for the standard 400 horsepower version. The supercharged, berserk Bronco will set you back $45,000, and building one should be an option around Summer 2021.

If you’re looking for more off-road support than tire-shredding power, PaxPower is working on a whole line of aftermarket components to support the Bronco.