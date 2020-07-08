The 250 Horsepower 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo – Return of Speed?

2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo tease. (Images: Mazda)

The 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo makes 250 hp and 320 lb-ft on 93 octane

This 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo is not a new interpretation of a MazdaSpeed3. For some fans, that’s a bit depressing. On the other hand, this new power (which is only available with AWD and a six-speed automatic) is tried and true. The engine/transmission setup is basically the same one available in the current Mazda CX5 and CX9.

What makes it most noteworthy is the already stellar power is now hooked up to a smaller, lighter platform. Not only that, this promises to be the answer to what many felt was imperative, more power for the Mazda3.

You will be able to get the 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo as a sedan and hatchback. It will be the highest trim of the Mazda3 and include:

18-inch black alloys,

power moonroof,

8.8-inch infotainment,

paddle shifters, and a

12-speaker Bose sound system.

head-up display,

dual-zone climate control,

heated front seats and mirrors,

LED headlights and DRLs

Heated steering wheel

automatic wipers

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support

… and more.

Here’s Mazda’s take on other accessories and driving enhancement systems.

“The new 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo with Premium Plus Package heightens the refined styling with a gloss black rear lip spoiler for the sedan while the hatchback is equipped with a gloss black rear roof spoiler and front air dam. Further supporting driving confidence, this top-tier package introduces all-new i-Activsense safety technologies. Rear Smart City Brake Support with Rear Cross-Traffic Braking will automatically apply the brakes when the vehicle is in reverse, if an obstacle or a crossing vehicle is detected. The 360° View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors is now available on the Mazda3 with high-definition digital clarity. A new convenience feature, Traffic Jam Assist enhances Mazda Radar Cruise Control by providing steering inputs at speeds under 40 mph. These advancements in safety technology build upon other features such as Mazda’s Active Driving Display and Adaptive Front-lighting System, which help the Mazda3 stand out among entry-level premium vehicles. The Premium Plus package includes leather seats, navigation and adds HomeLink to the frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror.” – – Mazda

Prices have not been announced, nor do we know what the epa numbers are. Mazda will make them available at a later date. Mazda says the 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo is expected to arrive in dealerships by the end of this year.