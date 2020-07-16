The FCA-PSA Merger Company’s Name Has Been Finalized: Stellantis

(Image: FCA… soon to be Stellantis)

Stellantis: rooted in the Latin verb “Stello” which means “to brighten with stars.”

Stellantis is – say it with me – “Stell-an-tis,” and, as of 2021 it is the corporate FCA-PSA name. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Peugeot S.A. (Groupe PSA) agreed on this unique name as part of their merger talks. It’s part of the end result of the 50-50 partnership outlined in a Dec. 18, 2019 agreement.

According to an official statement, here’s what the name means:

“It draws inspiration from this new and ambitious alignment of storied automotive brands and strong company cultures that in coming together are creating one of the new leaders in the next era of mobility while at the same time preserving all the exceptional value and the values of its constituent parts,”

Stellantis Jeep? Stellantis Peugeot? Stellantis Ram?

This is a corporate level name, that’s all. Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Fiat, Alfa Romeo Maserati, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall will keep their names. The idea of a Stellantis Ram Power Wagon is one we need not worry about.

The good news about this merger is the potential for technological and marketing growth for all involved. Everything from electrification, design, safety and management stand to gain from such a unique partnership. The new entity will be one of the larger automakers on the planet as well.

There are potential pitfalls as well. Winning the public over may take some time and, in these uncertain times, trust is key.

What can Stellantis do for you?

Jokes have already begun to filter throughout social media. Some suggest the name sounds like a savings and loan company, or perhaps a bank. Others suggest it sounds like a male enhancement drug, or an airborne pathogen. My brother said, “I hope it doesn’t become the lost automaker of Stellantis!” He’s usually not very funny. Unfortunately, I’m afraid that some of those labels are kind of funny.

The new “Stellantis” branding the new company will use.

I have to admit, the name is going to take some time to get used to the name.

Check out this Stellantis concept!

See? That right there felt kind of odd to write.