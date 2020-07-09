World Debut! The Toyota Corolla Cross is the Crossover the U.S. Needs.

This is the 2021 Toyota Corolla Cross and it’s not on sale in the U.S. – yet. (Images: Toyota)

Overseas, the Toyota Corolla Cross will first sell in Thailand

Sized between the Toyota C-HR and RAV4, the Toyota Corolla Cross will compete in a crowded segment. Vehicles like the Honda HR-V, Jeep Renegade, Mazda CX3, Nissan Rogue Sport, Chevy Trax and Kia Seltos sell well in this segment. Even with the Toyota C-HR (which has the same wheelbase as the Corolla Cross) they don’t have a direct competitor in the states.

That could change if they bring the Toyota Corolla Cross over here, which looks like a good possibility. In order to be a direct competitor with the aforementioned vehicles (and others) they need to sell an all-wheel drive version of the Corolla Cross. Right now, the Corolla Cross will come with a 138 hp four-cylinder that makes 130 lb-ft of torque. It’s a front-wheel drive (FWD) setup that uses a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

You can read about the Yaris Crossover (here).

A hybrid us available and it has the same 121 horsepower (combined) powertrain the Corolla hybrid has. Once again, it’s FWD.

This crossover is longer, wider and taller than the C-HR by a few inches and it looks like it has a more RAV4-based design language externally and internally.

Will it come here?

That’s the question, isn’t it? Even if they do bring it here, we wonder of they will learn from the mistakes of the C-HR? For instance, the C-HR is one of the few vehicles in its class that doesn’t offer AWD. Also, considering its youthful design, the C-HR is moderately fun to drive.

This design is much more logical on paper and our market is eating up crossovers left and right. The C-HR isn’t a big seller for Toyota, so they are looking for something more competitive. There’s a very good chance that this vehicle, or something very similar to it with a slightly different name, will fit that bill.

We’ll keep an eye on the Toyota Corolla Cross and see what happens.