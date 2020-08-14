Cadillac Offers Another Free Year Of Super Cruise To 2018 CT6 Owners

Owners who bought their cars back in 2017 will now be covered through September 2021

[Photo: TFLcar]

Cadillac CT6 owners will be able to use their Super Cruise free of charge a bit longer.

Earlier this week, we reported that Cadillac plans to charge a subscription fee for its Super Cruise feature after the first three years of ownership. Now, it appears the company is changing course for early adopters of the technology. Owners who bought a 2018 Cadillac CT6 will get another free year of service, according to a GM spokesperson who spoke to Carscoops.

At this point, it’s not clear whether the gesture will extend to other Cadillac models.

“As a gesture of appreciation to 2018MY CT6 Super Cruise first-time owners in the U.S., last year we made the decision to provide them with a one-year complimentary extension to their Super Cruise service once their initial three-year plan expires,” spokesperson Katie Minter said. “These owners have been extremely helpful adopters of this technology, actively providing us with suggestions and feedback on their experiences with Super Cruise.”

[Photo: Cadillac]

The Super Cruise system uses map-based navigation that combines satellites, autonomous car systems and an extensive database. It’s mostly meant for around 200,000 of miles of highway covering the United States, but additional countries are being added.

According to GM’s official information, “[Super Cruise uses] services like OnStar, precision LiDAR mapping, in-vehicle cameras, radar sensors, and GPS. [It] helps detect every curve, helping to make long drives and commutes comfortable and more convenient. The Super Cruise package on 2018 (produced on September 6th, 2017 and later), 2019*, and 2020 models includes 3 years of OnStar to support functionality, after which an OnStar plan must be purchased.”

This system, or a higher level of Cadillac’s semi semi-autonomous driving system will be part of the all-new Cadillac Lyric EV luxury crossover, among other models. GM says that owners will receive a renewal notification as they reach the end of their 3 years of service.