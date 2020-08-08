Does The New 2020 Land Rover Defender DOMINATE Off-Road? Jeep Gladiator vs New & Old Defender Review

Today, we have not so much an apples-to-apples off-road challenge, but an exciting video nonetheless. The brand new 2020 Land Rover Defender squares off against the equally new Jeep Gladiator, but are some of the new ways really better? Just for some added fun, we’ve also brought along an old, imported Defender just to see just how the experience has changed between the generations. It’s new school versus old school versus older school, and it’s something you don’t want to miss!

In a previous video, we tested this Land Rover Defender against our old LR3.

Even with its retro styling, the 2020 Land Rover Defender is nothing short of the brand’s thoroughly modern offerings. In addition to having locking differentials and a up to 11.5 inches of ground clearance, the car also has wade sensing technology for deep water and Land Rover’s latest Terrain Response system that helps it adjust to whatever terrain you’re on. There’s even an advanced 360-degree camera system that actually projects as if it were outside the car, as well as showing you where your wheels are positioned at any given moment.

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is more old school than the Defender, but you do still get 11 inches of ground clearance with the Rubicon model. Add to it some off-road mods, and Jeep’s latest truck is also a seriously capable machine. Like its Wrangler sibling, the Gladiator is a capable rig off the beaten track, but its extra length does compromise breakover and departure angles somewhat.

Finally, there’s the old warhorse Defender, which relies mainly on good old mechanical engineering to get it where it’s going. As the guys make their way up a 13,000 foot mountain, it’s up to driver skill to see the old-school SUV to the top. Find out how it goes in the video above and stay tuned for more off-road reviews coming soon!