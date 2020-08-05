2020 SEMA Show Cancelled — Organizers Offer Deposit Refunds To Exhibitors And Attendees

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to upend media events across the 2020 calendar, the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced its trademark show would not take place in 2020. Specifically, the organizers announced Wednesday, “Due to Covid-19 and concerns that event facilities and services will be unavailable, the SEMA Show will not be taking place in 2020.”

The organizers went on, explaining their decision by saying that “mounting uncertainty has rendered continuing with the event inadvisable.” However, while a physical show is out of the question this year, a virtual alternative may happen in its place. “Recent SEMA Show survey results indicated interest in a possible virtual tradeshow with related live elements.” Depending on exhibitors’ response to that option, attendees may be able to experience the show digitally.

The news comes after SEMA announced last month the show would go on as scheduled. Safety measures including mandatory face masks and social distancing measures were on the table to try and curb the spread at the show, but organizers ultimately decided to cancel the event outright. Nevada has experienced a surge in coronavirus cases throughout June and July, with 52,837 confirmed infections through August 4. More than 85 percent of those cases are in Clark County, where Las Vegas is located.

Exhibitors are attendees who put down deposits to participate in this year’s show in Las Vegas will be issued full refunds.

