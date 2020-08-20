2021 Acura TLX 2.0T Starts At $38,525 — With The Type S Going On Sale Next Spring

Quite a few changes characterized the 2021 Acura TLX, and the revamped sedan is getting a price bump to suit. The new 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder model, which replaces the outgoing V6, will start at $38,525 — a $1,300 increase. That figure includes Acura’s $1,025 destination fee, while all-wheel drive will tack on another $2,000.

The 2.0-liter 2021 Acura TLX packs 272 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. That engine comes mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission (up from a 9-speed in the old car), and offers less power, but more torque than before. Apart from the powertrain change, however, Acura also substantially updated the styling and the technology you get for the money, both inside and underneath. Pricing for the high-performance TLX Type S, with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, is not available yet. Acura says it will come priced in the low to mid-$50,000 range, but we’ll have to wait a few more months to see more information on that version.

While the normal TLX will go on sale September 28, the Type S won’t be available until next spring.

2021 Acura TLX pricing breakdown

Beyond the $38,525 base model, the 2021 Acura TLX also offers three packages on the 2.0-liter cars. All the packages offer larger 19-inch wheels with high-performance all-season tires (the base wheels are 18 inches), and all TLX models have a 10.2-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

With destination included, here’s how the pricing breaks down (for FWD versions; AWD adds another $2,000):

Base 2.0T: $38,525

2.0T w/ Technology Package: $42,525

2.0T w/ Advance Package: $45,275

2.0T w/ A-Spec Package: $47,325

The Technology Package adds more convenience features, while the Advance Package leans more toward luxurious additions as well as technology. The A-Spec Package is the sportiest of the bunch, with new appearance and handling features on top of what the base car offers.