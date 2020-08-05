2021 Audi e-tron Pricing Drops By $8,900 — Starts At $66,995 Thanks To Lower-Priced Base Trim

The Audi e-tron now comes in SUV and coupe-like Sportback variations, both with lower starting prices for 2021. [Photos: Audi]

Audi expanded its e-tron SUV lineup this year with a new “Sportback” model, but the 2020 models are both priced north of $75,000 including destination. Now, the 2021 Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback have repackaged trim levels, bringing the starting price down to a more competitive $66,995 including destination (and before federal and state tax EV incentives).

With that price drop, the 2021 Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback fit right between the Tesla Model Y Performance ($59,990) and the Tesla Model X Long Range ($79,990) in terms of price. It also undercuts the current $71,000 Jaguar I-Pace by $4,000.

Starting at the bottom of the range, the 2021 Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback Premium still features a host of standard equipment with the lower price tag. 20-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, a heated steering wheel, four-zone climate control, lane departure warning, a power tailgate, Audi’s virtual cockpit, heated auto-folding mirrors and Homelink with an integrated toll module all comes with the Premium models. While the e-tron SUV starts at $66,995, the Sportback is more expensive at $70,195.

Audi also added a “Convenience Plus” package, bringing the driver assistance package and a black optic exterior kit. The driver assistance package adds adaptive cruise control, lane departure prevention, Audi pre sense 360, an intersection assistant and traffic sign recognition.

Pricing remains the same for the other trims

While the 2021 Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback get another base trim to bring the price down, the existing Premium Plus and Prestige carry on with the same prices. The e-tron Premium Plus still starts at $75,895 ($79,095 for the Sportback), and adds more creature comforts. Heated and ventilated power front seats, heated rear seats, Matrix LED headlights and a 3D Bang & Olufsen sound system are now part of the Premium Plus package. The Premium Plus package also adds dual charge ports on the driver and passenger side.

Finally, the Prestige tops out the range, with a price starting at $80,195 ($83,395 for the Sportback). A head-up display, dual-pane acoustic glass, full leather for the dashboard, door armrests and center console, an air quality system and power door closers are headlining features for the top-end trim.

No matter which 2021 Audi e-tron you buy, the powertrain remains the same as before. The system puts out up to 402 horsepower in the available Boost Mode, with a 0-60 time of 5.5 seconds. The 95 kWh battery pack also remains the same, although Audi says it now has more usable capacity than before. For the new model year, the e-tron has a net energy figure of 86.5 kWh, which is 3 kWh more than before. Now, the e-tron has an EPA-estimated range of 222 miles (up from 204), while the e-tron Sportback is good for 218 miles.

Both 2021 models should go on sale in the coming weeks.