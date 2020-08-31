2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye Pricing Starts At $80,090

The 2021 Dodge Charger lineup is pushing the performance envelope along the same lines as its two-door sibling, bringing a Hellcat Redeye model into the fold. Official pricing for the Widebody-only 797 horsepower sedan starts at $80,090 (including Dodge’s $1,495 destination fee), or $2,000 more than the Challenger Hellcat Redeye.

For your $80,000 and some change, you get some other mindbending numbers as well. According to FCA, you get a quarter-mile time of 10.6 seconds. The car’s top speed is pegged at 203 mph, and the supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 under the hood churns out 707 lb-ft of torque through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Like the other Charger and Challenger Hellcat models, the Charger Hellcat Redeye feeds all that power to the rear wheels.

Other 2021 Dodge Charger pricing changes

Speaking of Hellcat, the 2021 Dodge Charger lineup sees some other shifts. FCA actually dropped the price on the standard Charger Hellcat by $2,100, to $71,490. The Charger SXT’s base price of $31,490 remains unchanged from last year. On the same token, the all-wheel drive SXT also stays the same at $35,090 and up, as does the Charger GT ($33,490) and GT AWD ($36,490).

In the middle of the range, the 2021 Dodge Charger still houses the R/T and Scat Pack models. The R/T’s 5.7-liter V8 370 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque stay the same. However, its price has gone up by $500 to $38,490. As for the Scat Pack, it’s 6.4-liter Hemi with 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque also remains the same. The 2021 Dodge Charger Scat Pack’s price increases by $600 to $42,590, while the Widebody’s MSRP only goes up $100 to $48,090. All these prices include the same $1,495, but do not include the gas guzzler tax on models like the Hellcat.

2021 Dodge Charger MSRP list

Trim 2021 MSRP Difference from 2020 SXT RWD $31,490 None SXT AWD $35,090 None GT $33,490 None GT AWD $36,490 None R/T $38,490 +$500 Scat Pack $42,590 +$600 Scat Pack Widebody $48,090 +$100 SRT Hellcat

(Widebody only) $71,490 -$2,100 SRT Hellcat Redeye

(Widebody only) $80,090 *New*

2021 Dodge Charger dealer order books open this month, with deliveries set to start early next year.