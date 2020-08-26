2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Starts At $82,490 — Full Lineup Pricing Announced

In a world of powerhouse SUVs, clearly the Dodge Durango isn’t hanging around with just the 475 horsepower SRT 392. For 2021 a special, limited-run SRT Hellcat model joins the fold, with a massive 710 horsepower from a 6.2-liter supercharged V8. Brace yourself, though — if you want one, it won’t come cheap.

Earlier reports from dealer sources suggested the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat would cost $80,995 (or $82,490 with destination charges). As you’d expect dealers to be in the know, that figure is right on the nose. FCA formally announced pricing for the 2021 Dodge Durango, with the SRT Hellcat falling right as we expected. The company also revealed pricing for other models, with the lower-end trims getting a price hike over the 2020 model year.

2021 Dodge Durango pricing

While the SUV isn’t changing drastically for 2021 — this will be the last year of the current generation — there are some aesthetic and technology updates to mention. The exterior gets a more aggressive look, with a new front fascia, rear spoiler and wheels. Inside, Durango models get an updated instrument panel along with a new Uconnect 5 infotainment system. Higher-end models like the Citadel and Hellcat will get a 10.1-inch infotainment display.

A ‘Tow N Go’ packave is available for the R/T equipped with a 5.7-liter Hemi V8, as well. That offers up the same 8,700-pound towing capacity as the SRT 392 and the Hellcat, as well as the more aggressive SRT look and six-piston Brembo brakes. The Tow N Go package also makes the R/T faster, increasing its top speed to 145 mph.

Here’s a complete pricing breakdown for the 2021 Dodge Durango lineup. These prices are for rear-wheel drive models, where you can get it. All-wheel drive is a $3,000 option on all trims except the SRT 392 and the Hellcat, where it’s standard.

Trim Starting MSRP Change from 2020 SXT $33,260 +$1,000 GT $37,460 +$970 R/T $46,800 +$910 R/T Tow N Go (AWD) $54,395 *New package* Citadel $49,300 +$4,810 SRT 392 $64,490 $0 SRT Hellcat $82,490 *New*

Figures here do include Dodge’s $1,495 destination fee. It’s worth noting, however, that the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat won’t stay around long. It’s only available through a six-month production run, after which FCA will retool for the next-generation model. Unless you’re lucky enough to order one, it’s likely dealer markup will push the Hellcat well over its starting MSRP.

The revamped 2021 Durangos will hit dealers later this year, while Dodge’s 710 horsepower monster SUV will arrive in early 2021.