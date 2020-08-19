2021 Ford Bronco And F-150 Raptor Take On Michigan Sand Dunes In More Off-Road Testing

The 2021 Ford Bronco is still off-road testing, this time in the Michigan sand dunes. [Photos: TFL]

By this point, we’re all intimately familiar with the 2021 Ford Bronco and how its styling shapes up devoid of any camouflage. In the months leading up to the car’s inevitable launch, though, you can still see clad examples testing systems that could save your hide in the real world, and that’s exactly what’s happening here. TFLcar viewer Caleb J. caught the new Bronco Badlands purposely getting stuck in the Silver Lake Sand Dunes in Michigan, further testing the Wrangler-fighter’s ability to tackle unforgiving terrain.

If you’re looking to get your hands on a Bronco, there are a wide range of systems at your disposal off-road. Terrain Management is front and center, with up to seven different drive modes. Beyond that, the more advanced four-wheel drive system houses a two-speed transfer case with an automatic 4H shifting mode. Both the front and rear axles are available with Spicer PerformaTraK locking differentials as well.

When equipped with the Sasquatch Package, the 2021 Ford Bronco packs 11.6 inches of ground clearance. Whether the car is dune-bashing or rock crawling, you also get up to 37.2 degrees of approach, as well as a 29 degree breakover and 43.2 degree departure angle.

Ford is testing the third-generation F-150 Raptor as well, using previous-generation bodies.

Not only that, but he also caught prototype mules of the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor undergoing the same dune testing. At first glance, these look exactly like the old trucks. However, Caleb was able to get a more revealing shot upon cresting the dune.

These particular F-150 Raptors are sporting similar changes we spotted earlier this month. Namely, if you look at the photo above, you’ll notice covered rear suspension and a relocated exhaust. That further verifies Ford’s move to coil spring rear suspension. Like the Bronco, Ford’s obviously putting it through a proper desert-bashing shakedown before officially launching the truck in the 2021 model year.

While these prototype mules still sport the old body style, we’ve seen camouflaged versions of the new front and rear fascias, which you can see below.

The competition is heating up for the off-road crown, as Ram just threw its hat in the ring with the 2021 TRX. GM has yet to respond, though they also have high-profile trucks in the pipeline, like the GMC Hummer EV. If that ends up being an off-road tour de force, then we may see the goalposts moved yet again in the next couple years.