The 2021 Mazda CX-30 Is Also Getting A 2.5-Liter Turbo, According To This New Report

The turbo is available across nearly all of Mazda's range

[Photos: TFLcar]

You get a turbo! You get a turbo! The 2021 Mazda CX-30 gets a turbo!

At least, according to an early order guide mentioned by CarsDirect, Mazda will bring its ubiquitous turbocharged engine to the newest member of its crossover family. The 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo will arrive later this year, with 250 horsepower and a price tag in the $31,000 range. That said, the standard 186 horsepower naturally-aspirated version will remain. The so-called “2.5 S” models will fill out the bottom end of the lineup, with a price tag around $24,400.

With this news, the aging CX-3 is the only crossover in the lineup that does not use the 2.5-liter engine at all. Its inclusion here makes sense, as it’s already in every other Mazda — from the compact Mazda3 to the midsize Mazda6, CX-5 and CX-9. After the 2021 Mazda3 Turbo emerged, its crossover cousin seems a reasonable next step for the powertrain.

The 250 horsepower, turbocharged option will place a $6,600 premium on the cheapest all-wheel drive CX-30, though. However, it will get equipment closer to the Select trim, making the real-world price difference somewhere around $4,600, according to CarsDirect. Opting for the turbo puts the 2021 Mazda CX-30 well out in front of the competition when it comes to power. The Jeep Compass, for example, only manages 180 horsepower out of its standard 2.4-liter engine.

While Mazda3 sales have dropped substantially over the past few years, the CX-30 has been a boon for the medium-sized Japanese automaker. Offering a hotter version in a crossover shell may entice people who aren’t too keen on the Mazda3, but don’t necessarily want to pay a premium for the slightly larger CX-5.

Check out our Mazda CX-30 off-road review below: