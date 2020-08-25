2021 Mazda CX-5 Gets A Slight Price Hike, But Also One Dramatic Improvement

The current Mazda CX-5 has been around nearly four years now, but the automaker continues tinkering with the recipe to keep its volume-selling crossover competitive. Now, the 2021 model gets a modest price bump, as you would expect. On the inside, though, it also gets a standard 10.25-inch infotainment system, while the model range sees a new limited-run Carbon Edition added to the lineup.

2021 models will reach dealerships in September.

Pricing for the 2021 Mazda CX-5 starts at $26,370 including Mazda’s $1,100 destination charge. That’s only $80 over the 2020 model, while even the top Signature trim is only $250 more expensive. The Carbon Edition (shown below) sits near the middle of the lineup, between the Touring and Grand Touring trims.

This special model extends the Polymetal Gray color first seen on the new Mazda3 to the Mazda6, CX-5 and CX-9. You also get bespoke 19-inch black aluminum wheels, red leather seats and red leather stitching throughout the interior. In the CX-5, you actually have the option of getting the Carbon Edition with the naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter engine for $29,955 with front-wheel drive, or $31,355 with all-wheel drive. However, you can also get it with the turbocharged 2.5-liter engine with 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque for $31,760 (or $33,160 with AWD).

2021 Mazda CX-5 pricing by trim

Across the rest of Mazda’s CX-5 range, trims or package content doesn’t change drastically change for 2021. The 10.25-inch display is not a touchscreen, as Mazda designed it to be used exclusively with the rotary dial. The system as a whole has been upgraded to be faster and intuitive to use. What’s more, you couldn’t use the old system while the car was moving anyway, so the loss of touchscreen functionality is a minor omission. The screen as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, even on the base Sport model.

On every 2021 Mazda CX-5, all-wheel drive is a $1,400 option. As before, the Grand Touring Reserve and Signature exclusively come with all-wheel drive.

Trim 2021 Starting MSRP list

(Add $1,400 for AWD except on GTR, Signature) Sport $26,370 Touring $28,110 Carbon Edition $29,955 Carbon Edition Turbo $31,660 Grand Touring $31,460 Grand Touring Reserve (AWD) $36,385 Signature (AWD) $38,505

