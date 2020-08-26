2021 Porsche Panamera Debuts With Fresh Looks, Up To 620 Horsepower

The Porsche Panamera lineup has been “comprehensively” revamped.

The current model has only been around a few years, but it’s time for a mid-cycle upgrade. The 2021 Porsche Panamera lineup doesn’t simply represent a styling upgrade (although that has been tweaked), but it delivers a kick in the performance department too. The changes for this new model year range from sheer engine performance and fuel consumption to handling and comfort.

Recently, the new Porsche Panamera Turbo S set a Nürburgring Nordschleife record. Test driver Lars Kern completed the 20.832 kilometer long lap in 7:29.81 minutes – the new official record in the “executive cars” class. And now, this one may be even faster.

Here are some of the revamped Porsche Panamera lineup highlights:

Panamera Turbo S: zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.1 seconds

Sharper visual appearance and updated interior

Hybrid model with 17.9-kWh battery and an electric range of up to 54 kilometers (~34 miles)

Updated Digital connectivity and assistance systems for safety and comfort

Increased sportiness and comfort thanks to optimized chassis systems

Recently, Porsche introduced the 552 horsepower Panamera 4S E-Hybrid. It has an all-new drive system that, compared with previous Porsche hybrid models, boosts the all-electric range by up to 30 percent. The Hybrid model will run from 0-60 in 3.7 seconds, according to Porsche’s announcement.

As a whole, the 2021 Porsche Panamera lineup now also includes a three-chamber air suspension system. To further improve the handling, the line also gets the latest iteration of the Porsche Active Stability Management system, as well as Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus and Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC). Depending on which route you go, Porsche has customized the suspension and drive setup to fit each specific model.

Comfort and sportiness both benefit from enhanced chassis components and control systems in combination with the new-generation steering control and tires.

The updates continue on the exterior design which Porsche calls “sharper.” It’s most notable on the headlights and front end design. Interior updates are mostly subtle, but the standard tech has increased significantly. Indeed, on top of the styling tweaks the Porsche Panamera now comes standard with more safety upgrades. Lane Keeping Assist with road sign recognition, Porsche’s InnoDrive system with adaptive cruise control, Night Vision Assist, Lane Change Assist, LED matrix headlights, park assist, head-up display and 360-degree camera system are now standard fare across the range.

Orders for the 2021 Porsche Panamera will open up first thing next year. From there, production examples will hit dealers sometime in the spring. Formal pricing is not available yet, but Porsche will announce it closer to the launch.