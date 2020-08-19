2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Gets Even Quicker, New Paid Over-The-Air Upgrades

The car is only in its second model year, but the 2021 Porsche Taycan is getting some notable updates. Particularly, the range-topping Turbo S is now even quicker than before, while the rest of the lineup down to the entry-level Taycan 4S also gets some quality-of-life improvements.

If having a certain color is important to you, the 2021 Porsche Taycan is also available with seven new options. Five new interior options and a Carbon Sport Design package round out the aesthetic changes for the new model year.

Better acceleration, 1/4-mile time

Most notably, the 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S shaves 0.2 seconds off its 0-124 mph acceleration time. It now makes the run in 9.6 seconds, while also making a slightly better 10.7 second quarter-mile time. Since it is a pure electric car, it should be able to consistently hit those times without a drop in performance.

As before, the Taycan Turbo S should maintain the same 2.4 second 0-60 time. Porsche’s 162 mph claimed top speed also remains the same, as the company announced no changes for either of those figures.

Faster and more convenient charging options

On the charging front, the 2021 Porsche Taycan range also gets a new 22 kW onboard AC unit. Porsche says that option will be available near the end of the year. As you’d expect, the more potent onboard charging halves the charging time from the standard 11 kW charger.

The updated Taycan also gets a new “Battery Preservation” feature that limits the charging capacity to extend the battery’s service life. Through the infotainment display, drivers can elect to regulate the charging speed to 200 kW. The feature applies to “suitable charging points”, such as DC fast chargers. If the option isn’t selected, then the faster 270 kW standard charging capacity remains available.

Finally, Porsche is also simplifying the charging process with its “Plug & Charge” system. Starting next year, owners can take their Taycans to an Electrify America charging station and simply plug into it. The car will save all the necessary authentication data and handle payment on its own.

“Function on Demand” – Over-the-air subscription upgrades

One system that will be new to some owners is what Porsche calls the “Function on Demand” system. Now, certain features are available either through a one-time fee or a monthly subscription service.

Active Lane Keep Assist and Porsche InnoDrive (adaptive speed control) is available for about $23 per month or $963 as a one-time option. Porsche’s Intelligent Range Manager costs $13 per month or $475 to purchase. Power Steering Plus, an adaptive steering system, costs $382 as a one-time upgrade.