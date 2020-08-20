Cadillac Teases The 2022 CT4-V And CT5-V Blackwing: Here’s What We Know So Far

Those of you steeped in Cadillac folklore know all about its high-performance “V” series models. Things like the monstrously fast 640 horsepower CTS-V and the still-no-slouch, 464 horsepower ATS-V of yesteryear. Then the 2020 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V came along to replace them, and…they’re just not the same. Now, GM knows this, and that’s why the models you can buy right now are called the “V-Series”. We’ve known for awhile that true successors to the former powerhouse sedans are in the pipeline, and Cadillac’s putting the “Blackwing” name formerly on the CT6-V ‘s V8 engine to good use here.

The beefier Blackwing models will go on sale in summer 2021.

On Thursday, Cadillac provided a fresh teaser of what’s to come by showing what the steering wheel will look like. True to form, the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing will get the sporty touches they deserve. Things like a red strip atop the steering wheel, though it is still curiously wrapped in leather, rather than Alcantara. A flat-bottom shape, carbon fiber insert and “V-Mode” button on the left side sets it apart from its more sedate stablemates. On the right side of the wheel, Cadillac is also including controls for the Performance Traction Management system, according to their announcement.

One more remarkable item from today’s Blackwing teaser lies in the digital instrument cluster. It’s a bit fuzzy, but GM may just be alluding to the top speed CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing — 200 mph. If that actually checks out, then Cadillac would once again have a sports sedan to compete with the likes of the BMW M5 or Mercedes-AMG E 63 S.

Word has it the V-Series Blackwing is supposed to have a manual transmission option, but we can’t see that here. There are still plenty of items we’re not sure about, so stay tuned for more updates!