2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV And EV Hatchback Teased With Summer 2021 Launch Date

The new Bolt EV should improve on its current 259-mile range

[Photos: Chevrolet]

The 2022 Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV should by summer 2021.

The Bolt EV is getting a complete refresh, while the Bolt EUV is an all-new crossover-like EV. Both the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV are based on GM’s BEV2 electric vehicle platform.

Details about range, features and pricing are nonexistent. Basically, GM dropped some teaser photos and a brief video – that shows us these very same photos.

That’s about it. We do know that the current 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV starts at $36,620. That’s before state and federal incentives kick in. Next to vehicles like the Nissan Leaf, the current Chevy Bolt is one of the more affordable new EVs now available.

The 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV has a maximum range of 259 miles and it makes 200 horsepower. It also received a NHTSA 5 Star Overall Vehicle Score for safety. With all of this in mind, we expect the uipcoming Bolt and Bolt EUV to meet or exceed those numbers.

We like the current Chevy Bolt a lot. It’s overall performance and range are impressive. It’s a hoot to drive too.

If GM can in fact bring these vehicles to dealerships before the end of 2021, they should go head-to-head with Volkswagen’s new EVs and the upcoming Nissan Ariya EV crossover.

Correction 8/26/20: An earlier version of this article said that the next-generation Chevy Bolt would use GM’s Ultium battery technology. That is not the case. The car will ride on GM’s BEV2 platform. We apologize for the error.