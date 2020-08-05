2022 Infiniti QX55 Teased Showing Its Coupe-Like Styling — The Full Reveal Is Coming November 11

As crossovers continue to grab the lion’s share of sales for most automakers, a new design trend is expanding in the industry: “coupe-like” crossovers. That’s the case with the Infiniti QX55, which should be closely related to the newest QX50 crossover we already know. Here, Infiniti teases the derivative car’s sloping roofline, though we’ll have to wait until November 11 at 5:55 P.M. Pacific Time for the full reveal.

The Infiniti QX55 was supposed to go on sale this summer, but like most debuts has been delayed several months. The new crossover will go on sale next spring, as a 2022 model. There aren’t many specific details on the model, other than the company’s own brief statement Wednesday. “With a roofline and visual elements inspirted by the iconic Infiniti FX, the QX55’s provocative design will fuse the stance and versatility of a premium midsize crossover with the sleek profile of a sports coupe.”

If Infiniti follows the mold crafted by the likes of BMW and Mercedes-Benz, we basically know what to expect. The car will most likely share some of its pieces with the QX50, including its 2.0-liter variable compression turbo engine. In the standard crossover, that engine puts out 268 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. We’d also expect the company to continue using a CVT here, and offer the car in either front or all-wheel drive.

When it does actually hit dealers, the 2022 Infiniti QX55 will compete most directly with the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and BMW X4.