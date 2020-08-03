2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Spied Testing In The Arizona Mountains: Here’s What We Know So Far!

We’re expecting the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee to drop all its camouflage sometime around the end of 2020 or early 2021. [Photos: TFLcar]

The current “WK2” generation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee continues to sell well, despite being a full decade old. A replacement is on its way, and TFLcar reader Joey C. spotted this prototype testing in the wild near Flagstaff, Arizona.

While Jeep has revamped most of the smaller end of its lineup in the past few years, the Grand Cherokee has made it through the past several years with some technology updates and minor restyling. The most exciting news in the past few years has been the 707 horsepower Trackhawk model. Now, the next-generation 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee should ride on one of FCA’s more modern platforms, namely the unibody design that underpins the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia.

The car’s side profile looks largely unchanged, though it may have a slightly longer wheelbase.

FCA also plans to offer the new Grand Cherokee with a third row, meaning its wheelbase should grow from the current 114.8 inches it runs on now. As for powertrains, expect a mix of what Jeep currently offers for the new model. That means a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder on entry-level models like the Laredo. On most trims, the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 will likely carry own, albeit with FCA’s new eTorque mild-hybrid system, and a plug-in hybrid version isn’t out of the question given Jeep’s trajectory with the Wrangler, Renegade and Compass. The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel is more of a question mark, though the latest generation has started to emerge on the Wrangler, and is slated for the Gladiator pickup in the coming months.

When to expect the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and how much it may cost

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee was supposed to debut at this year’s Detroit Auto Show, but that obviously did not happen. The coronavirus pandemic pushed FCA’s production plans back three months, and we’ll see the next-generation model in the back half of 2021. (Update 8/3: more specific launch date added.)

At this point, pricing for the new model is a complete mystery. The current Grand Cherokee Laredo E starts at $34,000. Of course, go for the utterly berserk Trackhawk and you’ll spend more than $90,000, so FCA could price the next model anywhere within that massive gulf. We expect the car to start in the mid-$30,000 range — perhaps a small to moderate bump on the current model’s price since we are talking about a new design.