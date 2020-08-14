Jeep Teases Grand Wagoneer Badge — The Clearest Sign Yet Its Flagship SUV Debut Is Coming Soon

[Photos: FCA]

With this teaser, FCA simply says that something is “coming soon”. Normally even this sort of cryptic image comes with a bit more fanfare, but they did recently post another teaser image earlier this week. On Tuesday, the company said something “Grand” was coming. We know now they were, in fact, talking about their flagship SUV after all.

This image does obscure most of the lettering, but there’s obviously enough there for you to get the message. The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is coming. FCA also released another teaser shown below with a starter button — again, it’s a subtle yet understandable point what they’re driving at there.

So what do we know so far? We have seen the three-row flagship out in the wild a few times, but there’s little else that’s an absolute given other than its name and what segment it will compete in.

When the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer does finally hit production, it will compete directly against the Chevrolet Tahoe/GMC Yukon/Cadillac Escalade as well as the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator. From all the prototype mules we’ve spotted, we know it’s based on the Ram 1500 chassis, so we know using at least one of its powertrains is virtually a given. A 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with eTorque Assist is the most likely candidate. The 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 is also a good possibility, especially at the lower price points to compete against the mainstream Ford and Chevrolet SUVs. FCA has reportedly been working on a 3.0-liter inline-six which may debut here, and a plug-in hybrid would give the Grand Wagoneer an incentive against the competition.

Fortunately, it’s now clear we’ll know more with certainty in the near future.